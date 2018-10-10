SANTA CLARA COUNTY

San Jose man fights for his life after violent attack outside Levi's Stadium, suspect facing felony charges

David Aguilera Gonzales, 34, faces two felony counts for the brutal attack at the stadium parking lot near Great America Pkwy and Tasman Dr. (KGO-TV)

Carlos Saucedo
SANTA CLARA, Calif. --
A San Jose man is fighting for his life after a violent altercation outside Levi's Stadium left him hospitalized.

David Aguilera Gonzales, 34, faces two felony counts for the brutal attack at the stadium parking lot near Great America Pkwy and Tasman Dr. The violence unfolded off the field after Sunday's 49ers game against the Cardinals in Santa Clara.

Santa Clara police say the victim, in this case, kicked a beer bottle that was on the ground which then came close to the suspect.

RELATED: Two arrested in connection with brutal bathroom beating at 49ers game

"I don't know the reason that the victim would have kicked that bottle. But in any event, I could say it probably upset or frustrated the suspect which caused him to walk over and punch the victim out," said Cpt. Wahid Kazem with the Santa Clara Police Dept.

Police say Gonzales then punched the victim in the head a second time as he was trying to get away.

The suspect left before police and paramedics responded.

The 33-year-old victim from San Jose was taken to a nearby hospital where his condition has worsened, according to detectives.

Police reviewed security surveillance from the parking lot showing the violent assault.

Investigators were able to track down the suspect at this home in Madera and arrested him Tuesday.

"Fan violence cannot be tolerated at any level," warned Kazem. "Kicking a bottle does not equate to getting punched and dropped to the ground two times."

It's unclear if both men were intoxicated at the time.

Football fans expressed sorrow over the tragedy.

"I think it's awful, I think it's really sad that people get that aggressive at a football game," said Kesha Parker. "I feel bad for the guy."

The 49ers organization is aware of the incident and says they're looking at ways of improving security measures as a result.

The victim remains in critical condition at the hospital.

Police are hoping more witnesses come forward and help with their investigation.
