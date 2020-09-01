Man fatally shot by Clovis officers was armed with airsoft gun, called 911 on himself, police say

Clovis police say Frazier called 911 pretending to be a witness to report a man with a gun in the Walmart parking lot.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Police Department has released body camera footage from a deadly shooting between officers and an armed man, 26-year-old Nikolas Frazier.

The shooting occurred on Sunday morning.

When officers arrived, they tried negotiating with Frazier, asking him to drop his weapon. He refused and raised the weapon.

***WARNING: This video could be difficult for some viewers to watch*** Clovis police released bodycam footage of the deadly shooting.



Police say Frazier had an airsoft gun with a long barrel, and officers believed it to be a rifle.

Six officers fired on Frazier. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The Clovis police chief said his officers responded the best they could.




The last time the city had an officer-involved shooting was in 2016.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
