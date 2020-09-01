Man fatally shot by Clovis officers was armed with airsoft gun, called 911 on himself, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=6399339" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ***WARNING: This video could be difficult for some viewers to watch*** Clovis police released bodycam footage of the deadly shooting.

This is the airsoft/bb gun recovered at the scene that officers say Frazier had Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/YblW5TtmcQ — Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) September 1, 2020

To clarify on the weapon the suspect had- it’s a Daisy model 111B airgun with a 15 inch barrel. — Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) September 1, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Police Department has released body camera footage from a deadly shooting between officers and an armed man, 26-year-old Nikolas Frazier.The shooting occurred on Sunday morning.Clovis police say Frazier called 911 pretending to be a witness to report a man with a gun in the Walmart parking lot.When officers arrived, they tried negotiating with Frazier, asking him to drop his weapon. He refused and raised the weapon.Police say Frazier had an airsoft gun with a long barrel, and officers believed it to be a rifle.Six officers fired on Frazier. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.The Clovis police chief said his officers responded the best they could.The last time the city had an officer-involved shooting was in 2016.