Man fatally shot by Clovis officers was armed with airsoft gun, called 911 on himself, police say

The shooting occurred on Sunday morning.
RELATED: Armed suspect shot and killed by police in parking lot of Clovis Walmart
Clovis police say Frazier called 911 pretending to be a witness to report a man with a gun in the Walmart parking lot.
When officers arrived, they tried negotiating with Frazier, asking him to drop his weapon. He refused and raised the weapon.
Police say Frazier had an airsoft gun with a long barrel, and officers believed it to be a rifle.
Six officers fired on Frazier. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
The Clovis police chief said his officers responded the best they could.
This is the airsoft/bb gun recovered at the scene that officers say Frazier had Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/YblW5TtmcQ— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) September 1, 2020
To clarify on the weapon the suspect had- it’s a Daisy model 111B airgun with a 15 inch barrel.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) September 1, 2020
The last time the city had an officer-involved shooting was in 2016.
This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).