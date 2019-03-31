Man fatally shot in Selma, investigation underway

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died from a gunshot wound he suffered in Selma.It happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday in the area of C Street and Gaither.Police say they arrived at the scene and found a 41-year-old man with a gunshot to the torso.He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.No word on any suspects at this time. Police are still talking to witnesses.