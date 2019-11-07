homicide

Man fatally stabbed in central Fresno, police detain possible suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in central Fresno.

It happened in the area of Hampton Way and Thesta Street near Ashlan and Fresno Street just before 7 p.m.

Officers say they have detained a possible suspect.

The victim's name has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

