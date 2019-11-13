hit and run

Man fatally struck by hit-and-run driver while changing tire on I-5 in Merced County

By
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed a man on Interstate 5 in Merced County overnight.

CHP officers say the victim was driving a white GMC pickup truck and towing a flatbed trailer when he pulled onto the shoulder of the southbound lanes, just north of Mercy Springs Road.

"It appears he was changing the tire. The left rear tire of the trailer was blown, so it appeared he was out changing the tire at the time when he was hit," said Officer Shannon Stiers.

Other people driving past the scene called 911, and when officers arrived, they found the victim unconscious beneath the trailer. They performed CPR, but the 51-year-old Santa Rosa man died from his injuries.

The other driver was nowhere to be found.

"Right now it's a felony hit and run, with major injuries or death to another party. Fleeing the scene is a major issue," Stiers told Action News.

Investigators returned to the area Tuesday to search for any evidence they might have missed in the dark and conduct follow up interviews.

"Going to be questioning all the area gas stations, truck stops, everything to find out," Stiers said. "At this point, we don't know what type of vehicle, a big rig, a car, we're following every lead possible."

Authorities are still working to notify the victim's family about this tragedy before they release his identity.

Officers say while they're not blaming the victim for this deadly crash, they do want to remind drivers that it's very dangerous to get out of your car on the side of a highway. They say it's best to stay in your car and call for help, if possible.

Anyone who may have information about this crash is asked to call the CHP.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
merced countyhit and runmerced countyfatal crash
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Preliminary hearing for FAX bus driver accused of hit-and-run crash continues
Fresno County hit-and-run crash causes Amtrak delay
Man left for dead in street as dozens drive by in SoCal hit-and-run
Motorcyclist killed in southeast Fresno hit-and-run crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot during online sale exchange in southwest Fresno, police searching for suspect
EXCLUSIVE: 12-year-old describes attack causing severe burns
'My mom is trying to kill me': Chilling 911 call from 7-year-old
Deadly crash shuts down eastbound Hwy 180 at Hwy 41 in Fresno
'It's senseless': Family, friends of Selma murder victim demands justice
Message in a bottle gets response 9 years later
Brewery faces backlash after slamming PG&E in beer name
Show More
Suspect named by police in fatal Popeyes stabbing
From parades to ceremonies, hundreds honor Valley veterans
Tulare father doesn't think son should be charged in football brawl
Sexually violent predator from SoCal could be released in the Valley
Former President Jimmy Carter hospitalized in Atlanta
More TOP STORIES News