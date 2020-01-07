Man fatally struck by train near Selma identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who was fatally hit by a train on Saturday in Selma has been identified as Daniel Picazo. He was 55 years old and from Selma.

Selma Police responded to a call from the crew inside the train around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, saying they hit someone on the railroad tracks.

The man was walking on the tracks and had his earphones in when he was hit by the train. The crew blew the train horn multiple times in an attempt to catch his attention.

His identity has not been released, but officers say he is from the Selma area.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
selmatrain crash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police arrest man on multiple counts of child molestation at Porterville daycare
Brothers arrested in Utah for Porterville homicide
Man crashes while driving backward in northeast Fresno
Police believe Fresno gang may be behind Sanger elementary school vandalism
Tulare man arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed 2 in Bakersfield
SOUL offers alternative education for at-risk students
Driving safely with less mileage could save you big cash
Show More
US to start collecting DNA from people detained at border
Trump continues threat against Iran cultural sites
SC man who offered $10K reward finds stolen dog dead along highway
Teen accused of killing teen who was texting with his girlfriend
IKEA to pay $46 million to family following child's death
More TOP STORIES News