CHILD KILLED

4-year-old boy dies after being tossed from Brooklyn apartment building by adult brother, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

A man is in police custody after allegedly tossing his 4-year-old brother from a Brooklyn apartment building, killing the child.

By Eyewitness News
MIDWOOD, Brooklyn --
A man is in police custody after allegedly tossing his 4-year-old brother from a Brooklyn apartment building, killing the child.

Police responded to a 911 call around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on the 2400 block of Nostrand Avenue in Midwood and found the 4-year-old boy unconscious and unresponsive in the courtyard of a building.

The child, identified as Shimron Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officials said 20-year-old Shawn Smith, the victim's brother, is in police custody and said that he admitted to throwing his brother off of the building's roof.

The victim and suspect's cousin told Eyewitness News that Shawn Smith suffers from mental illness and was previously hospitalized and treated for schizophrenia.

An investigation remains ongoing.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child killedMidwoodBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD KILLED
Officials: Boy selling candy dies after falling between subway cars
Former Marine pleads guilty to 2005 murder of Illinois girls
Florida child killed by falling tree as Gordon strikes land
Family mourns loss of young girl in boat accident
More child killed
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Show More
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
More News