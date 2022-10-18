Man found dead with stab wounds in downtown Fresno identified

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in downtown Fresno Monday afternoon.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have identified the man who was found dead in downtown Fresno Monday afternoon.

Billy Cleveland Carrow, 61, was found dead lying on the sidewalk by police near Santa Clara and G Street around 4:30 p.m.

Fresno Police received a call about an injured man in the area and when officers arrived, they found the man with a stab wound and declared him dead at the scene.

Police say Carrow was a part of the city's homeless community.

Officers do not know what happened but say he had a wound on the right side of his neck.

Police are talking to witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.

Police say this marked the 49th murder of the year, whereas Fresno had 63 murders at this time last year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or by filling out a form that can be found at abc30.com/crimestoppers.

