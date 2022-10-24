Arrest made of suspect who allegedly fatally stabbed 61-year-old man in downtown Fresno one week ago

A California jury has found Paul Flores guilty of murder in the 1996 killing of 19-year-old college student Kristin Smart.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An arrest has been made after a man fatally stabbed a 61-year-old in downtown Fresno on October, 17.

Ian Scarborough was arrested in Fresno on Friday and booked on one count of murder, Fresno police said.

Fresno police identified the victim as Billy Cleveland Carrow, who was found dead lying on the sidewalk by police near Santa Clara and G Street around 4:30 p.m.

Police say Carrow was a part of the city's homeless community.

Officers do not know what happened, but say he had a wound on the right side of his neck.

Police said this marked the 49th murder of the year, whereas Fresno had 63 murders at this time last year.

The story in the media player is from a previous report.