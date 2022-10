Man found dead in downtown Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in downtown Fresno Monday afternoon.

Fresno Police were informed of an injured man lying on the sidewalk near Santa Clara and G Street around 4:30 pm.

When officers arrived, they found the man and declared him dead at the scene.

Officers do not know what happened but say the man had a wound on the right side of his neck.

Police are talking to witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.