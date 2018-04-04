Man found dead on the side of Highway 165 in Merced County

A man has been found dead on the side of a highway in Merced County.
The Merced County Sheriff's Office says a passerby found the body on the side of Highway 165 near Williams Ave around 1 pm Wednesday.
The victim is a man around 25 to 30-years-old and had significant trauma.
The coroner's office has scheduled an autopsy.
The results will tell them if this was a homicide.
