Man found dead on the side of Highway 165 in Merced County

The Merced County Sheriff's Office says a passerby found the body on the side of Highway 165 near Williams Ave around 1 pm Wednesday. (KFSN)

By Ricky Courtney
A man has been found dead on the side of a highway in Merced County.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office says a passerby found the body on the side of Highway 165 near Williams Ave around 1 pm Wednesday.

The victim is a man around 25 to 30-years-old and had significant trauma.

The coroner's office has scheduled an autopsy.

The results will tell them if this was a homicide.
