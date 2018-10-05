Jorge Gracia found guilty of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County

Jorge Gracia found guilty of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Jorge Gracia was found guilty Friday of shooting at cars on his way to and from work late last year.

The random crime spree terrorized Fresno County drivers for weeks in late 2017.

Jorge Gracia was found guilty of more than a dozen felonies including five shootings in Fresno County. Ballistics of five bullet fragments all matched the weapon that was found in Gracia's car.

Jurors deliberated for just a few hours Thursday before reaching a decision.

When he is sentenced, Gracia could face life in prison.
