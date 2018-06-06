Man found lying in the street, shot several times in Southwest Fresno

A man is recovering from several gunshot wounds as police investigate a late night shooting in Southwest Fresno.Officers found the victim lying in the street just before 10 Tuesday night near Bardell and Lorena. He was struck several times in his lower body and is being treated at a hospital.Police said it is still early in their investigation but they did collect evidence at the scene-- including shell casings and a recovered firearm. They also received some key information from the victim himself.Lt. Steve Card with the Fresno Police Department said, "The victim has been cooperative in terms of talking with us, but he has not provided much information. We believe this is likely to be gang related-- the victim is a self-admitted gang member."Investigators are now interviewing witnesses and looking into a motive for the shooting.