Man found shot dead in Reedley orchard identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man found shot dead in an orchard in Reedley Saturday has been identified by Fresno County Sheriff's detectives as 75-year-old Andres Cardenas of Dinuba.

Investigators say a family member found Cardenas on the family ranch in the area of Springfield and Alta Avenues. They say he served as a farm worker for more than 20 years.

"Not too common. This is the seventh homicide this year," said Homicide Sgt. Jon Alvarado. "Nothing this far east."

Detectives said family members last saw Cardenas alive between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday.

Officials are asking the public's help to locate a suspect by providing information about Cardenas or surveillance footage taken in the area he was found. Those with information are asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
