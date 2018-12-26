Man found shot in Central Fresno, investigation still underway

A man is recovering from injuries in Central Fresno after a shooting early Wednesday morning near First Street and Belmont Avenue.When police officers arrived just after 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday they found a man bleeding, suffering from a gunshot wound.He was taken to the hospital to be treated for the injury sustained in the shooting.A suspect description related to the shooting has not yet been released and no arrests have been made.Investigators were still in the area Wednesday evening looking through the crime scene.