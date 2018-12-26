Man found shot in Central Fresno, investigation still underway

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --A man is recovering from injuries in Central Fresno after a shooting early Wednesday morning near First Street and Belmont Avenue.
When police officers arrived just after 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday they found a man bleeding, suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital to be treated for the injury sustained in the shooting.
A suspect description related to the shooting has not yet been released and no arrests have been made.
Investigators were still in the area Wednesday evening looking through the crime scene.