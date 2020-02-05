Man found shot to death inside a Lindsay home, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County sheriff's detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed inside a home in Lindsay Tuesday night.
Officials say the victim was found shot to death in the house on Avenue 256 near Road 216 at around 10:00 p.m.
Detectives have interviewed witnesses and are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.
This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
