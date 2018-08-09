Man found stabbed several times in Southeast Fresno

A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in Southeast Fresno.Officers found the victim on Huntington near Tenth Street around midnight. They said he was on the grass strip of Huntington Boulevard suffering from several wounds to his upper body.Fresno Police Officer Lt. Steve Card said, "We have found blood evidence here on Huntington Boulevard. We believe the stabbing did occur here in the 3900 block of Huntington Boulevard."The victim was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center. His condition is not yet known.One person was detained at the scene. Police said he is a homeless person who was in a nearby vacant home.It's not known at this time if that person is connected to the stabbing.