Man found with stab wounds on Southwest Fresno sidewalk

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a man was found with stab wounds on a sidewalk in Southwest Fresno Monday.It happened just before 4 p.m. on Holly and Lorena Avenues.Officers say the man was stabbed in the stomach and cut on the abdomen. He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center with critical injuries.Police say neighbors have not been cooperative. They are still searching for a suspect. The incident is under investigation.