Man from Fresno killed in officer-involved shooting near Bakersfield that closed Highway 99 for hours Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --The man shot and killed by police near Bakersfield, forcing the closure of Highway 99 on Friday, has been identified as Felipe Perez Casas, 41, of Fresno.
ABC affiliate KERO reports that the Kern County Coroner's office identified the man on Monday.
The incident started when a California Highway Patrol officer responded to a crash east of Highway 99 near Merle Haggard Drive.
When the officer arrived, he saw a man running around in the area with a weapon so he opened fire.
The CHP has not released much information about what happened in the crash except that the man the officer shot, had flipped his pickup truck just minutes before the shooting.