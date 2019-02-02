FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Fresno police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex just before 2 a.m. Saturday.
Officials say 22-year-old Andrew Valdez suffered from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body and died at the scene.
Coroners took Valdez's body away from the apartment complex on Maples near Shields a little before 8 a.m.
Police say they don't know what the motive is, but the victim had a visible gang tattoo and was wearing gang colors.
The city's fourth homicide of the year happened right around the block from the first, which killed young mother Yanina Olivarez.