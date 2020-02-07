amtrak train crash

Man hit and killed by Amtrak train in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A deadly collision has killed a man on train tracks running through northwest Fresno on Thursday night.

Police officers have learned the man was walking along the tracks near the dead-end of San Jose near Feland.

Just after 8:30, the Amtrak train heading north came through the area, hitting and killing the man instantly.

Investigators are still in the area working to determine the circumstances surrounding this deadly collision.

The victim has not been identified.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoamtrak train crash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMTRAK TRAIN CRASH
Two killed, dozens injured after two trains collide in South Carolina
2 dead, over 100 hurt after Amtrak train from NY crashes into freight train
Video from scene of fatal Wash. state train derailment
Woman hit by train in Central Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
16-year-old boy fighting for his life after Merced shooting
Fight leads to stabbing at Fresno County CBD store
Accused murderer, sexual predator Nickey Stane appears in court
You can now pay for parking with a card in downtown Fresno
Clovis teacher passes after long battle with cancer, husband says
Merced Family Dollar's windows shot at, damaged
Body found near ponding basin in Tulare County, deputies say
Show More
3 women caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars in makeup at Visalia Ulta
Woman loses home, 2 dogs in central Fresno fire
Family of murdered Tulare man blaming Walmart for not properly storing ammunition
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in southeast Fresno
High school basketball coach assaulted by players, police say
More TOP STORIES News