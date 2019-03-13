Man hit and killed by car on Highway 99 in Tulare County

This is now the second person to be hit and killed by a vehicle on Highway 99 this week.

Highway Patrol officers are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in Tulare County.

It happened just after midnight on Wednesday on Highway 99 near Avenue 72 just a few miles south of Pixley.

Traffic was diverted for several hours as officers investigated the scene.

Authorities say 41-year-old Latoya Fernandez of Clovis was driving northbound when a 59-year-old man from Pixley stepped out into the roadway.

She tried to swerve to avoid him but he was still hit.

The man died at the scene.

Fernandez stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Officers diverted traffic for several hours in the area as they investigated the crash.

This is now the second person to be hit and killed on Highway 99 this week.

Late Sunday night, a man was hit and killed by a Greyhound bus just south of Earlimart.
