Man hit and killed by car on HWY 99 in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly accident on Highway 99 in Tulare County.Deputies say a man was hit and killed by a car around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday.They say he was struck in the northbound lane of Highway 99 near Avenue 264, which is close to Horizon Nut.Traffic is down to one lane as officers investigate the accident.