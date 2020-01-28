Man hit and killed by multiple cars in Southeast Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department says several vehicles hit a man Monday night in southeast Fresno.

Authorities have identified the man as Calvin Yarbor, 43, of Fresno.

It happened at Ventura and 4th Street just after 9 p.m. Police say the victim was rolling around on the road when several cars collided with him.
Witnesses told police the man looked high or drunk at the time of the incident. All vehicles involved stopped and cooperated with authorities.

Authorities say the man died at the scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoman killedtrafficdrugsalcohol
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
All 9 bodies recovered from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
Fresno Police searching for truck involved in deadly hit-and-run crash
South Valley father arrested after 5 babies under 6 months old killed
GOP doesn't have votes to block Bolton, McConnell concedes
LeBron James promises to carry on Kobe's legacy
US beefs up airport screenings for new coronavirus from China
Police search for burglary suspects who stole from Dollar Tree
Show More
7.7 earthquake strikes between Cuba and Jamaica
Multiple Merced car shops hoping to put end to car vandalism
Murder suspect Fotis Dulos critical after suicide attempt
Petition growing for Kobe Bryant to be new NBA logo
Fresno basketball team spent time with Kobe Bryant hours before tragedy
More TOP STORIES News