Man hit and killed by train in Central Fresno

An investigation is underway after a man was hit and killed by a train in Central Fresno.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Thursday at Wishon and Shields.

Police are not sure if the victim saw or heard the train coming on the tracks.

The train conductor stopped the train and called 911.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The train was stopped on the tracks for the investigation causing the closure of Maroa between Wishon and Clinton.
