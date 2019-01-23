Man hit and killed by train in Downtown Fresno

Man hit and killed by train in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man is dead after trying to beat a train in Downtown Fresno.

It happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday near Tuolumne and G Street.

Operators on the Union Pafific cargo train called police when the man was hit.

Investigators attempted CPR however he did not survive his injuries.

"There's a small homeless encampment out here. We believe he lived in this area in a tent. When he left where he was staying at tried to cross the tracks eastbound over here at G and Tuolumne. Struck and killed him," said Lt. Mark Hudson.

The man killed has not yet been identified - but he's described as hispanic and in his thirties.
