Man hit and killed by train in Madera County

An investigation is underway in Madera County after a man was hit and killed by a train. It happened just after three Wednesday morning on Raymond Road near Ellis Street, just outside Madera.Officials said the freight train engineer reported seeing the man lying on the tracks but couldn't stop soon enough. It's not known if the man intended to be hit or was placed there by someone else.He was pronounced dead at the scene.The train stayed stopped in the intersection for more than an hour and has since left the scene.