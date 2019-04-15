pedestrian killed

Man hit and killed by vehicle in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a deadly accident in Fresno County where a man was hit and killed in the middle of the road near Nebraska and De Wolf.

The collision happened just before 10 p.m. on Saturday near Selma.

It's not yet clear why the man was in the roadway, but officials say there was a large party going on nearby, at the time of the crash.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
"It is very dark, there are pedestrians out here, especially when you are approaching an area where there are a high volume of traffic and parked vehicles as you see behind me now," said Sgt. Manuel Peregrina. "Just be wary sometimes pedestrians don't see vehicles approaching, at times can step in front of traffic, slow down."

The driver of the vehicle is stayed at the scene and has cooperated with officials.

Officers do not believe the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
