45-year-old man and dog hit and killed by car in Kings County, CHP says

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 45-year-old man and dog have died after being hit by a car in Kings County Friday night.The California Highway Patrol says it happened on 16th Rd east of 16 Ave. around 8:45 pm.Officers say the man was walking his dog on 16th Rd when the car hit them.Both the man and dog were declared dead at the scene.The driver of the car stayed on scene and is cooperating with authorities.