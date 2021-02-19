Man critically injured after being hit by car in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after he was hit by a car in central Fresno on Friday morning.Fresno police say the man, who is in his early 60s, was struck by the vehicle just before 12:30 am at Cedar Avenue and Bellaire Way.Investigators said a security guard was driving the car and called about the incident. He is cooperating with the police.The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he is in critical condition.The Fresno Police Department's reconstruction team was on scene gathering evidence.Officials said the security guard's vehicle has surveillance video that could help them determine who was at fault.