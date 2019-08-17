Man hit by car in central Fresno, hours after he witnessed a stabbing

A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in central Fresno.
Police say the man was a witness to a stabbing in the same area a few hours before the accident.
Police say the man was not using a crosswalk and the female driver, traveling down Shields near Cedar, did not have time to stop before she hit him.
She remained on scene.
The man has been taken to Community Regional Medical Center.
