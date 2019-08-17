Man hit by car in central Fresno, hours after he witnessed a stabbing

A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in central Fresno.

Police say the man was a witness to a stabbing in the same area a few hours before the accident.

Police say the man was not using a crosswalk and the female driver, traveling down Shields near Cedar, did not have time to stop before she hit him.

She remained on scene.

The man has been taken to Community Regional Medical Center.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnoaccidentstabbing
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's where mosquitoes with West Nile are being found in the Central Valley
Evacuations advised in Mariposa County as firefighters battle 1,300-acre fire
Fresno firefighters searching for group of young schoolboy arsonists
Peter Fonda dies at 79 of lung cancer, family confirms
California leads latest lawsuit over Trump immigration rule
Small grass fire burning near Dry Creek Elementary in Clovis
South Valley woman fights against early parole hearing for family member's killer
Show More
Fresno Police arrest 15-year-old after she makes terror threats
Family of U.S. Marine say people have been urinating on his grave in Fresno
Fresno family displaced, fire causes $150,000 in damages
2 NFL players help bail out Bakersfield student from ICE custody
START HERE: Remembering the Queen of Soul, Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash
More TOP STORIES News