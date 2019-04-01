Disasters & Accidents

Man hit by car in Central Fresno, investigation underway

The Fresno Police Department is investigating an accident where a man was hit by a car in Central Fresno.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Cedar and Fountain Way.

The man was rushed to the hospital and his condition is not yet known.

A wheelchair can also be seen at the crash site but it's unknown if the victim was in it or if it's connected in any way to the crash.

The driver of a vehicle with front end damage pulled over to the side of the road and the driver is speaking with officers.

Southbound Cedar is currently closed at Fountain Way.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
