Man laying on train tracks in Downtown Fresno critically injured

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in critical condition after being hit by a train in Downtown Fresno on Friday morning.

It happened near Fresno Street and H Street just before 4:30 am.

The crew saw what appeared to be debris on the side of the tracks, but as the train got closer, they realized it was a person laying down.

The engineer put on the brakes, but the person was hit.

The victim is a man in his 30's.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.