Man dies after he's hit by train in central Fresno

By ABC30.com staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who died has been identified as Kevin Joy, 47, of Fresno.

A man died after he was hit by a train in central Fresno on Thursday morning.

It happened around 8 a.m. on Belmont Avenue and Abby Street.

Fresno police say the train crossing sign was working correctly at the time of the incident. Witnesses told officers the man walked straight past the guard.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition, but police say he later died.

The train crossing was closed as officers continued to investigate. It has since reopened. .
