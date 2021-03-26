FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after he was hit by a vehicle in east central Fresno on Friday morning.
The crash happened just before 5:30 am on Olive Avenue near Maple Avenue.
Fresno police say the pedestrian was walking in the roadway in an area where there's no sidewalk. He was hit by a passing pickup truck.
The man was not seriously hurt.
Paramedics evaluated him and took him to the hospital as a precaution.
The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the police.
Officers say drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.
Man hit by pickup truck in east central Fresno
PEDESTRIAN STRUCK
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More