Man hit by pickup truck in east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after he was hit by a vehicle in east central Fresno on Friday morning.The crash happened just before 5:30 am on Olive Avenue near Maple Avenue.Fresno police say the pedestrian was walking in the roadway in an area where there's no sidewalk. He was hit by a passing pickup truck.The man was not seriously hurt.Paramedics evaluated him and took him to the hospital as a precaution.The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the police.Officers say drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.