Man hit by truck at bus stop in southeast Fresno, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Man hit by truck at bus stop in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after being hit by a truck in southeast Fresno Monday afternoon.

Fresno police say the victim was waiting for a bus near Kings Canyon and Chestnut when the driver of a truck lost control, went off the road and hit the man.

When officers arrived, the man was bleeding from the head and rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Authorities say the driver of the truck is cooperating with the investigation.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnopedestrian struck
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News