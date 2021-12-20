Man hit by truck at bus stop in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after being hit by a truck in southeast Fresno Monday afternoon.Fresno police say the victim was waiting for a bus near Kings Canyon and Chestnut when the driver of a truck lost control, went off the road and hit the man.When officers arrived, the man was bleeding from the head and rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.Authorities say the driver of the truck is cooperating with the investigation.Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors.