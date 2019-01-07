ARMED ROBBERY

Man holds clerk at knife-point for three-pack of beer in Northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno police are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store in Northwest Fresno.

Around 7 p.m. on Monday night, officers say the suspect walked in, grabbed beer, and tried to take off without paying at the store on Shaw and Barcus.

The clerk stopped him, grabbed the beer and the man took off.

But minutes later, the suspect returned with a knife, threatened the clerk and fled with another three-pack of beer.

"You know its not worth getting stabbed over a three pack of beer. You know it could have turned bad really quick," said Lt. Gerardo Chamalbide.

The clerk told officers he recognized the man and has seen him before in the area.

Officers are now searching nearby -- to see if they can track him down.
