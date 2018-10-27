HIT AND RUN

Man hospitalized after being hit by SUV in Southeast Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno police officers say the man was hit around 2 p.m. near Ventura Street and Orange Avenue when he walked into the path of a car driving on the road.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries tonight after being hit by a car while in a road in Southeast Fresno.

Fresno police officers say the man was hit around 2 p.m. near Ventura Street and Orange Avenue when he walked into the path of a car driving on the road.

The driver of that vehicle took off after the collision.

Police say they are now searching for the driver of a white SUV, believed to be involved in the collision.

"We do know that a major portion of that has to do with people that are distracted for whatever reason whether it is a cell phone or some other reason people distracted whether they are a motorist or pedestrian."

The driver involved in today's hit and run took off in a white SUV.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runhit and run accidenthospitalfresno southeastFresno - Southeast
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIT AND RUN
35 people killed on Fresno streets this year, 22 of them pedestrians
Woman killed in Central Fresno hit and run identified
"No contest" plea could be strategic in hit and run killing Clovis Unified vice principal
18-year-old pleads no contest to hit-and-run that killed Gavin Gladding
More hit and run
Top Stories
Tulare Sheriff deputies searching for man believed to be kidnapped from gas station
AMBER ALERT: 4-year-old girl abducted in Vancouver, mother could be heading to Mexico
Emergency road repairs continue in Atwater
Macy's at Fashion Fair Mall closed following equipment malfunction
CHP investigating deadly crash that shut down part of Highway 41
Organization founded by Fresno State students in 1970s marks special milestone
US citizen from IE held by immigration agents wins $55K settlement
Disabled man finds an 'Angel' after losing dog to cancer
Show More
Pittsburgh police report 'multiple casualties' in shooting at synagogue, 4 officers shot
Family of Botham Jean files suit against Dallas and ex-cop
Teen beaten and threatened with gun in Facebook video
How to help Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims
35 people killed on Fresno streets this year, 22 of them pedestrians
More News