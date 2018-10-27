Man hospitalized after being hit by SUV in Southeast Fresno

A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries tonight after being hit by a car while in a road in Southeast Fresno.Fresno police officers say the man was hit around 2 p.m. near Ventura Street and Orange Avenue when he walked into the path of a car driving on the road.The driver of that vehicle took off after the collision.Police say they are now searching for the driver of a white SUV, believed to be involved in the collision."We do know that a major portion of that has to do with people that are distracted for whatever reason whether it is a cell phone or some other reason people distracted whether they are a motorist or pedestrian."The driver involved in today's hit and run took off in a white SUV.