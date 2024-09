Man hospitalized after being pulled from pool at Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was rushed to the hospital after he was pulled from a pool in the backyard of a Fresno home on Monday.

It happened around 6:30 pm on Peralta Way and Sierra Vista Avenue.

Fresno police say a man in his 30s was pulled from a backyard pool and taken to the hospital.

We have not yet received an update on his condition.

