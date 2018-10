A man is in the hospital tonight in critical condition after he was found shot multiple times in Planada.The Merced County Sheriff's Office says they found the man around six-thirty this evening near Plainsburg Road and Childs Avenue.The man, is in his early twenties, was rushed to the hospital. They believe he was riding his bike when he was shot.Officials say a black car was seen speeding away near the scene and they are searching for at least one suspect.