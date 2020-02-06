drive by shooting

Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the suspect who shot a man in southeast Fresno late Wednesday night.

Officers were notified by Shotspotter just before midnight in the area of Nevada Avenue and 7th Street.

Officials say a man in his early 20s was outside his home when a car pulled, and someone inside opened fire.

The man was shot in the stomach. He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to be OK.

Investigators do not know the motive for the shooting or if it is gang-related. They believe the suspect may have been driving a black Honda. It's unclear if more than one person in the car at the time of the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southeastcrimeshootingfresno police departmentdrive by shooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRIVE BY SHOOTING
Man shot in SE Fresno while waiting for marijuana delivery
Drive-by shooter opens fire at family's southwest Fresno home
Man shot in leg during drive-by shooting in central Fresno
4 teenagers injured in Tulare County drive-by shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman loses home, 2 dogs in central Fresno fire
Mendota School District employee arrested for sexual relationship with teenage boy
3 women caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars in makeup at Visalia Ulta
Family of murdered Tulare man blaming Walmart for not properly storing ammunition
Trump to speak out about impeachment after acquittal
NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth
Gianna Bryant's Calif. school retires her No. 2 basketball jersey
Show More
CEO of Arizona company fired after yelling racial slurs at Uber driver
Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas says
Family asking for help with bone marrow donor for 7-year-old fighting cancer
Home invasion suspect, posing as sheriff's deputy, shot, killed by homeowner
Clovis West High School coach facing battery charge allegedly has history of outbursts
More TOP STORIES News