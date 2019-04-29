Man hospitalized after shooting at Northeast Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a Northeast Fresno shooting that put one man in the hospital.Neighbors say they heard several shots go off at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Village at Shaw Apartments near Fresno State.Police say a man in his early thirties was shot twice in the abdomen area, and paramedics rushed him to Community Regional Medical Center. He is expected to survive.Witnesses heard an argument moments before the first shot was fired, officers say.The suspect ran away and the victim ran to his apartment where his girlfriend called 911. He did not describe the suspect.