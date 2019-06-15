Man hospitalized after train hits his truck in Fresno County

A man has been hospitalized after his truck was hit by a train in Fresno County.The victim, who is in his forties, was driving north on N Hayes Ave and did not hear the train approaching, authorities say.It is unclear why the man did not hear the train but witnesses say it was blowing its horn.The train was traveling at about 25 mph and pushed the truck about 200 yards.The man fractured his hip and was rushed to hospital.Authorities say the railroad crossing is uncontrolled so there are no crossing arms.