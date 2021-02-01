Man hospitalized following house fire in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized following a house fire in southeast Fresno.The Fresno Fire Department was called to the home near Orinda Street and Florence Avenue around 8:30 Sunday night.When fire crews arrived, a neighbor informed them that someone was still inside the house.Firefighters managed to rescue a man from the burning property. He was taken to the hospital, and his condition is not known.Crews knocked down the flames once the man was out of the home. There's no word yet on how the fire started.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.