Police say the victim was parked on the side of the road, next to his car with engine trouble, when another driver hit the man and his car.

Man hospitalized after being hit by car in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Southeast Fresno.

It happened after 11:30 p.m. Thursday on Jensen Avenue just west of Chestnut Avenue.

Police say the victim was parked on the side of the road, next to his car with engine trouble, when another driver hit the man and his car.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was last reported in critical condition.

The driver who struck the victim stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

They say there were no signs that drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.