Man hospitalized after stabbing in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after he was stabbed in Visalia on Wednesday afternoon.

The stabbing happened around 1:45 pm in the area of Giddings Street and Center Avenue.

Visalia police say the man was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Authorities have not yet released any other details about this stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Visalia Police Department at (559) 734-8116.

You can also remain anonymous by calling the Anonymous Tip Line at (559) 713-4738.