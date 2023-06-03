A man is in the hospital after being stabbed and tased by a group of teenagers in Visalia.

3 teens in custody after stabbing and tasing Visalia man multiple times

Police say just after 8 p.m. Friday, officers were called to Houk Park on Howard Avenue and Woodland Street for a report of a stabbing.

Officers say they found three 14-year-old boys with a knife and a Taser.

Investigators say the three boys approached a man and instigated a fight where they hit, tased, and stabbed him multiple times.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

All three teens were booked at the Tulare County Juvenile Detention facility.