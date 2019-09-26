shooting

Man identified as 'person of interest' in Coalinga shooting that injured toddler

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was identified as a person of interest in a shooting that targeted a Coalinga home that left a toddler seriously injured.

Coalinga Police arrested 19-year-old Joseph Andrade Ramos in Avenal for three previous warrants and was questioned by detectives for a possible connection to Monday night's shooting.

RELATED: 3-year-old recovering after gang-related shooting in Coalinga



Ramos was booked into Coalinga jail for his warrants, which include threatening a law enforcement officer, criminals threats and two battery charges. Police are investigating to determine if he will face additional charges.

The video above is from an earlier broadcast.
