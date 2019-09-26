Man identified as 'person of interest' in Coalinga shooting that injured toddler

Coalinga Police arrested 19-year-old Joseph Andrade Ramos in Avenal for three previous warrants and was questioned by detectives for a possible connection to Monday night's shooting.
Ramos was booked into Coalinga jail for his warrants, which include threatening a law enforcement officer, criminals threats and two battery charges. Police are investigating to determine if he will face additional charges.
The video above is from an earlier broadcast.