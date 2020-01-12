Man identified in Central Fresno homicide Saturday afternoon

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man that was transported to the Community Regional Medical Center after a shooting in Central Fresno has died.

Fresno Police identified the man as 43-year-old Florentino Higuera of Fresno.

Authorities responded to a Shotspotter alert with six shots fired in the area of McKenzie and Ninth.

The man had one gunshot wound to his chest and underwent surgery upon arriving to the hospital.

Police say there is some sort of relationship between the victim and shooter, but the exact relationship is unclear at this time.

The shooter is still at large.
