Man in critical condition after being hit by car in central Fresno | Alcohol a possible factor

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department says a man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in central Fresno Monday night.Authorities responded to a call around 7 p.m. near West and Shield Avenues. They say the man walked out into the roadway, leading to the collision.A mother who was in her car with three children hit the man in his 60's. She told authorities she feels terrible about the accident.Officers are investigating if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the man walking into the roadway because they smelled alcohol on him.The victim is currently receiving treatment at Community Regional Medical Center.